Emera’s (EMA) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Emera (TSE:EMA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$61.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Emera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$59.67.

Shares of EMA traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$56.20. 164,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,712. Emera has a 12-month low of C$49.66 and a 12-month high of C$58.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80. The company has a market cap of C$14.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 billion. Research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.1199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Emera’s payout ratio is 65.48%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

