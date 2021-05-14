Emergent BioSolutions’ (EBS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Argus

Argus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.00.

EBS stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 44,673 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

