Eminer (EM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.17 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $11.29 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Eminer has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Eminer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eminer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00091598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.79 or 0.01163859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00067763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00063320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00109463 BTC.

Eminer Profile

EM is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.