Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.80.

NYSE ENR opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 192.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 74,585 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Energizer by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 60,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 40,925 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 12.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth about $739,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

