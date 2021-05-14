Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,640.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $5.52. 83,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,847,666. The company has a market cap of $775.92 million, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,363.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $253,160. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.