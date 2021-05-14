Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) PT Raised to $13.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.13.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 507,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,603,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

