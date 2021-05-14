Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $13.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.13.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 726,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,603,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after buying an additional 3,525,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 148.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,609 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

