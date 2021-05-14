Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.48.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

