Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price dropped by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Enerplus to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.30.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.06. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$7.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.27 per share, with a total value of C$109,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,852 shares in the company, valued at C$1,780,074.04.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.