EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.740-5.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NPO traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.59. The stock had a trading volume of 48,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.77. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $96.16.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

In related news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

