Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.92. 1,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,335. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.10.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

