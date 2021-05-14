Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $440,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,865,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.93. The stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,702. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

