Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,799,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178,778 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $833,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,779. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $70.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.31.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

