Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,164,537 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 8.49% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $1,219,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 372,429 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,796,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after acquiring an additional 266,116 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,878,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,622.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 220,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after acquiring an additional 217,551 shares in the last quarter.

BIV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,136. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

