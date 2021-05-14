Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,472,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,627 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 30.83% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $348,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 505,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,256,000 after buying an additional 190,004 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 54,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,690,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,353 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.23. 726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,996. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $68.42.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

