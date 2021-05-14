Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 656,559 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,366,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,406,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,705,516. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.92.

