EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQT. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.81.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 100,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,391. EQT has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 52.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041,538 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in EQT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EQT by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,044,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 660,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EQT by 137.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in EQT by 1,699.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.