Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enbridge Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.54.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 635,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $582,273,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $539,986,000 after purchasing an additional 789,874 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 130.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

