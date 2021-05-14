Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Xebec Adsorption Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Cormark analyst M. Whale expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $5.20 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.37 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.93.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$3.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$574.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of C$3.01 and a twelve month high of C$11.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.50.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

