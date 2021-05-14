Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given New $111.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $191.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESPR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.84) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

