Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Etsy comprises approximately 1.9% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.03. 43,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.54 and a 200-day moving average of $188.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.87.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

