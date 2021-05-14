Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $245.00 at Citigroup

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $156.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

