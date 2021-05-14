Evercore ISI Increases Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $53.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.

IR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.99. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after buying an additional 6,872,342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,161,000 after buying an additional 635,135 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,720,000 after buying an additional 130,103 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

