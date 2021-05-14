EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $28.11, but opened at $26.76. EVO Payments shares last traded at $26.74, with a volume of 2 shares.

Specifically, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,920 shares of company stock worth $4,521,973. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 167.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 238.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 30.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after buying an additional 357,368 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 48.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 234,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 76,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

