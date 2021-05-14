Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $168.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.37% from the company’s previous close.

EXAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.94.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.25.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

