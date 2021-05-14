Exane Derivatives Acquires Shares of 1,820 SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC increased its position in SciPlay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19. SciPlay Co. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Research analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.