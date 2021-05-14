Exane Derivatives Has $71,000 Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,957.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 118.8% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 26,565.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $797,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.44.

Shares of SIVB opened at $557.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $528.40 and its 200-day moving average is $450.23. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.76 and a fifty-two week high of $595.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

