Exane Derivatives Invests $49,000 in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,001,000 after acquiring an additional 325,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,941,000 after buying an additional 471,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after buying an additional 282,109 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $24,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

