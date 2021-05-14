Exane Derivatives Invests $66,000 in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter worth $432,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,907 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality Advertising Service; and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

