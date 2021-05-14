Exane Derivatives Sells 6,910 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 91.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 610 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $774,794,000 after purchasing an additional 141,290 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after acquiring an additional 371,852 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,795,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $293,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56,246 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,772,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $111.04 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.86 and a 200-day moving average of $103.84.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

