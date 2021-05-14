Exchange Income (EIF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Exchange Income (TSE: EIF) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$39.50 to C$42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Exchange Income had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Exchange Income was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$41.00.

4/5/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EIF opened at C$38.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.99. Exchange Income Co. has a 1 year low of C$19.21 and a 1 year high of C$41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 49.38.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.9000001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 292.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total transaction of C$201,145.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

