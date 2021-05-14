ExclusiveCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $409,879.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 78.1% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $409,879.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

