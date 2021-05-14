Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.41.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Truist increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of EXPE opened at $167.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.15 and a 200 day moving average of $146.14. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

