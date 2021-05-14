Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) Major Shareholder Purchases $20,050,000.00 in Stock

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) major shareholder Experience Sponsor Llc acquired 2,005,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of EXPC stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Experience Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Experience Investment by 1,038.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,717,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after buying an additional 1,566,269 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Experience Investment by 5,892.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 934,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 919,355 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Experience Investment by 5,892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 934,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 919,355 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Experience Investment by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 395,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 94,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Experience Investment by 3,724.8% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 323,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 314,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. Experience Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

