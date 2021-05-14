Extendicare Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Extendicare stock opened at C$7.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$687.66 million and a P/E ratio of 12.82. Extendicare has a one year low of C$5.00 and a one year high of C$7.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXE shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.63.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

