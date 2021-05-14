Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,050 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Extreme Networks worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXTR. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,042,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $2,487,750. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

