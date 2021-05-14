Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 938.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 242,953 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $4,594,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,349,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

