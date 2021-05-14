Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Raised to Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.15.

NYSE XOM opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 513,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after buying an additional 41,425 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,932,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,884,000 after buying an additional 112,154 shares during the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the first quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 819,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,747,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.3% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 865,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after buying an additional 157,836 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

