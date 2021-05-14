FAI Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,230 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

FAI Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000. Booking accounts for 2.5% of FAI Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Booking by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,207.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,385.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,182.62. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.