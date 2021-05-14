FAI Wealth Management Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FAI Wealth Management increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,486 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 3.5% of FAI Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Walmart by 13.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $138.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $389.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.83. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.