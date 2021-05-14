Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Posts Earnings Results

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The business had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:FTCH traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.90. 15,546,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,604,533. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 3.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

