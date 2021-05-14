Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fathom in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fathom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $26.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. Fathom has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Equities analysts predict that Fathom will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fathom by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fathom by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

