Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth $39,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Federated Hermes by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $264,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,523.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $309,424.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,538,741.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

