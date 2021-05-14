Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $231.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $269.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RACE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $197.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $150.97 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 143.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,588,000 after buying an additional 723,416 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,087,000 after buying an additional 325,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,620,000 after buying an additional 322,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 21.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,921,000 after buying an additional 290,563 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

