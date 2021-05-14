Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of FOE opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -360.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Ferro’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the first quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

