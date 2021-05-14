Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Downgraded by G.Research to Sell

G.Research lowered shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Ferro’s FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ferro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Gabelli downgraded shares of Ferro from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Ferro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of FOE opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Ferro’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ferro will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 774,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 400,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 460,174 shares during the period.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

