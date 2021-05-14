Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferro’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

FOE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Gabelli downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. G.Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ferro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of FOE opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Ferro’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferro will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ferro by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,928,000 after buying an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ferro by 8.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,431,000 after buying an additional 541,548 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ferro by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after buying an additional 156,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferro by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after buying an additional 116,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ferro by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 460,174 shares in the last quarter.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

