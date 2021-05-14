Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gabelli cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ferro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ferro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:FOE traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,715,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,505. Ferro has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -360.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferro will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ferro by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Ferro by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferro by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferro by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferro by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

