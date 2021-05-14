Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FNF. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE FNF traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,307. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 478,055 shares of company stock worth $20,118,285. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,978,000 after buying an additional 405,605 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,190,000 after buying an additional 658,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,530,000 after acquiring an additional 206,291 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,303,000 after acquiring an additional 351,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

