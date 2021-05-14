Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives C$11.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock traded up C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$10.50. 214,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,580. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -325.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.69. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$7.56 and a 52-week high of C$11.83.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$195.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.5099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -2,625.00%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

